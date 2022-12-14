RISULTATI: NJPW “World Tag League/Super Junior Tag League 2022” 14.12.2022 (Finali Tornei) (Di mercoledì 14 dicembre 2022) I RISULTATI della giornata finale dei Tornei Tag Team della NJPW andata in scena Mercoledì a Sendai, Miyagi: NJPW World Tag League/Super Junior Tag League 2022 – Day 17Mercoledì 14 Dicembre – Sendai, Miyagi (Japan) Tag Team MatchSAUCEHEARTS (Alex Zayne & El Lindaman) battono Kosei Fujita & Ryohei Oiwa (6:06)TMDK (Mikey Nicholls & Shane Haste) battono Kevin Knight & KUSHIDA (6:12) Eight Man Tag Team MatchUnited Empire (Aaron Henare, Francesco Akira, Great-O-Khan & TJP) (w/Gideon Grey) battono Alex Coughlin and Flying Tiger (Robbie Eagles & Tiger Mask) & Gabriel Kidd (7:36)Suzuki-gun (DOUKI, Lance Archer, Minoru Suzuki & ...Leggi su zonawrestling
