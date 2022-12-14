RISULTATI | NJPW “World Tag League Super Junior Tag League 2022” 14 12 2022 Finali Tornei

Leggi su zonawrestling

(Di mercoledì 14 dicembre 2022) Idella giornata finale deiTag Team dellaandata in scena Mercoledì a Sendai, Miyagi:TagTag– Day 17Mercoledì 14 Dicembre – Sendai, Miyagi (Japan) Tag Team MatchSAUCEHEARTS (Alex Zayne & El Lindaman) battono Kosei Fujita & Ryohei Oiwa (6:06)TMDK (Mikey Nicholls & Shane Haste) battono Kevin Knight & KUSHIDA (6:12) Eight Man Tag Team MatchUnited Empire (Aaron Henare, Francesco Akira, Great-O-Khan & TJP) (w/Gideon Grey) battono Alex Coughlin and Flying Tiger (Robbie Eagles & Tiger Mask) & Gabriel Kidd (7:36)Suzuki-gun (DOUKI, Lance Archer, Minoru Suzuki & ...