Ziyech show! Controllo e gol da centrocampo (Di giovedì 17 novembre 2022) Gol incredibile di Hakim Ziyech con il Marocco nella sfida amichevole contro la Georgia. Il giocatore del Chelsea ha beffato Mamardashvili con un ...Leggi su video.gazzetta
MAROCCO: Ziyech. SVIZZERA: Zakaria. TOTTENHAM - 12 CONVOCATI BRASILE: Richarlison. SENEGAL: Sarr.
Hakim Ziyech just scored a truly insane goal from his own half in Morocco's World Cup warm upOn Thursday, the Atlas Lions took part in a World Cup warm up match against Georgia and in the first half of proceedings, Ziyech well and truly stole the show. With Morocco already 1-0 ahead thanks to ...
