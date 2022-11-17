The only battery that can survive a bullet? Nanotech Energy shoots for unprecedented safety performance

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di giovedì 17 novembre 2022) Abuse test reveals spectacular resilience ofGraphene-Powered Lithium-Ion Batteries SUNNY ISLES BEACH, Fla., Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/The remarkable andnon-flammable qualities of's graphene-powered batteries have been demonstrated in spectacular fashion in a new abuse test. AGraphene-Powered Lithium-Ion18650 cell was shot by a 4.5BRAat a speed of 2,917 feet per second. Despite the ferocious force of impact, thedid not catch fire and even still held a charge. In contrast, a rival commercial18650 cell shot by a 4.5BRAat a speed of 2,915 feet per second immediately burst into flames and no longer held a charge. Dr. Jack ...