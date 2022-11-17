LA SEASON 2 DI GUNDAM EVOLUTION ARRIVA IL 29 NOVEMBREBattaglie Della Leggenda: Vendetta Cristallo disponibile ora per ...CRISIS CORE –FINAL FANTASY VII– REUNION | Più di un remaster FARMING SIMULATOR LEAGUE - IN ARRIVO LA FINALETOWER OF FANTASY - arriva l'Update 2.1MY FANTASTIC RANCH È ORA DISPONIBILEEA SPORTS porta il matchmaking multipiattaforma in NHL 23Speciale Natale 2022, idee regalo per tutta la famiglia NVIDIA - inizia il Waiting for Xmas con tante offerteXGIMI: ecco le offerte del Black Friday 2022Ultime Blog

The only battery that can survive a bullet? Nanotech Energy shoots for unprecedented safety performance

The only battery that can survive a bullet? Nanotech Energy shoots for unprecedented safety performance (Di giovedì 17 novembre 2022) Abuse test reveals spectacular resilience of Nanotech Graphene-Powered Lithium-Ion Batteries SUNNY ISLES BEACH, Fla., Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/

The remarkable and unprecedented non-flammable qualities of Nanotech Energy's graphene-powered batteries have been demonstrated in spectacular fashion in a new abuse test. A Nanotech Graphene-Powered Lithium-Ion battery 18650 cell was shot by a 4.5BRA bullet at a speed of 2,917 feet per second. Despite the ferocious force of impact, the battery did not catch fire and even still held a charge. In contrast, a rival commercial battery 18650 cell shot by a 4.5BRA bullet at a speed of 2,915 feet per second immediately burst into flames and no longer held a charge. Dr. Jack ...
