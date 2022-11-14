IT’S NOT OVER: con Christopher Lambert On Demand (Di lunedì 14 novembre 2022) È ora disponibile On Demand su CG tv e sulle piattaforme Prime Video, iTunes, Apple Tv e Google Play – distribuito da CG Entertainment – IT’S Not OVER, il film scritto e diretto da Alessandro Riccardi, al suo esordio alla regia di lungometraggio. Da chi è interpretato IT’S Not OVER, interpretato da Gianni Capaldi, Weronika Rosati e Christopher Lambert. L’attore statunitense naturalizzato francese, mitico interprete di Highlander e Premio César per Subway è al suo secondo lavoro con la produzione Vargo, dopo il successo de ‘L’ombra del lupo’, diretto da Alberto Gelpi. I premi Il film vanta già numerosi premi in festival internazionali: come Miglior Thriller agli Oniros Film Awards di New York, al Montreal Independent Film Festival e al London New Wave ...Leggi su spettacolo.periodicodaily
MEDITECH and Google Health Highlight Pilot Phase Collaboration..." said IT Director Pat Stubbs of Mile Bluff Medical Center, which ...will give providers a more complete summary of a patient's ... including HIPAA, and will not use patient data for advertising. ...
Keysight Licenses Simulation Software Technology to Altium for PCB Design Solutions... announced that Altium LLC (ASX:ALU) recently licensed Keysight's ...partnering to address the needs of hardware engineers who are not ... it becomes difficult to design a PCB power plane within ... La Porsche verso il traguardo “emissioni zero” AlVolante
IT’S NOTSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : IT’S NOT