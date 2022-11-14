LA COLONNA SONORA DI NEED FOR SPEED UNBOUND CON I TALENTI DELL'HIP-HOPThe Witcher 3: Wild Hunt arriverà a dicembre su nuova generazioneXiaomi: idee tecnologiche da regalare questo NataleTurtle Beach Atom Controller è disponibileTeam Battle arriva su Yu-Gi-Oh! MASTER DUELNCSoft annuncia Project LLLTrust Trezo: il set eco-friendly e super silenziosoTutto sulla Stagione 1 di Modern Warfare II, Warzone 2 e DMZNVIDIA lancia la GeForce RTX 4080Proscenic anticipa il Black Friday e rivela le nuove offerte Ultime Blog

IT’S NOT OVER: con Christopher Lambert On Demand (Di lunedì 14 novembre 2022) È ora disponibile On Demand su CG tv e sulle piattaforme Prime Video, iTunes, Apple Tv e Google Play – distribuito da CG Entertainment –  IT’S Not OVER, il film scritto e diretto da Alessandro Riccardi, al suo esordio alla regia di lungometraggio. Da chi è interpretato IT’S Not OVER, interpretato da Gianni Capaldi, Weronika Rosati e Christopher Lambert. L’attore statunitense naturalizzato francese, mitico interprete di Highlander e Premio César per Subway è al suo secondo lavoro con la produzione Vargo, dopo il successo de ‘L’ombra del lupo’, diretto da Alberto Gelpi. I premi Il film vanta già numerosi premi in festival internazionali: come Miglior Thriller agli Oniros Film Awards di New York, al Montreal Independent Film Festival e al London New Wave ...
