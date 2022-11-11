Xinhua Silk Road: Int'l Ceramic Fair kicks off in E. China's Jingdezhen City to attract exhibitors worldwide (Di venerdì 11 novembre 2022) BEIJING, Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/
The 2022 China Jingdezhen International Ceramic Fair kicked off on Tuesday at Ceramic Expo City in Jingdezhen of east China'sJiangxi Province. This year's event features 13 main activities and 27 supporting activities, and has invited guests and business groups from more than 40 countries and regions including Germany, France, Britain, Russia, Italy, Japan and South Korea as well as over 2,000 enterprises to participate in the event online and offline to experience the charm of the world-famous "porcelain capital". More than 300 exhibitors have participated in the Ceramic Fair, with the number increasing by 44 percent year on year while the number of global ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
The 2022 China Jingdezhen International Ceramic Fair kicked off on Tuesday at Ceramic Expo City in Jingdezhen of east China'sJiangxi Province. This year's event features 13 main activities and 27 supporting activities, and has invited guests and business groups from more than 40 countries and regions including Germany, France, Britain, Russia, Italy, Japan and South Korea as well as over 2,000 enterprises to participate in the event online and offline to experience the charm of the world-famous "porcelain capital". More than 300 exhibitors have participated in the Ceramic Fair, with the number increasing by 44 percent year on year while the number of global ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Xinhua Silk Road : S/S 2023 Shenzhen Fashion Week highlights green development - sci-tech innovation
Xinhua Silk Road : Chinese time-honored county in E. China's Jiangxi glitters with new vitality with booming culture tourism
Xinhua Silk Road : Shaangu Group extends presence in overseas market through booming intelligent manufacturing development
Xinhua Silk Road : Chinese Baijiu brand Red Xifeng welcomed on high-end international event
Xinhua Silk Road : Quanzhou to build stronger manufacturing sector with sci-tech innovation
Xinhua Silk Road : Quanzhou to build stronger manufacturing sector with sci-tech innovation
Xinhua Silk Road: Citizen rowing forum held in Shenyang, NE China to boost sports development, city vitalityOriginal link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/330989.html Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1942296/Shenyang.jpg View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news - releases/xinhua - silk -...
Xinhua Silk Road: S/S 2023 Shenzhen Fashion Week highlights green development, sci - tech innovationOriginal link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/330930.html Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1942499/image1.jpg View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news - releases/xinhua - silk - ... La crisi non spaventa Ferrari, nuovo record di vendite in Asia Classxhsilkroad
Xinhua Silk Road: Int'l Ceramic Fair kicks off in E. China's Jingdezhen City to attract exhibitors worldwideChina Jingdezhen International Ceramic Fair kicked off on Tuesday at Ceramic Expo City in Jingdezhen of east China's Jiangxi ...
Xinhua Silk Road: E.China Jiangsu Kunshan eyes integration with Shanghai, wheeling on innovationKunshan of east China's Jiangsu Province has recently kicked off Kunshan Week in Shanghai, with a series of investment and promotion activities held to showcase business environment, seek cooperation ...
Xinhua SilkSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Xinhua Silk