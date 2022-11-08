MARC KAPLAN NAMED CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF CIBT GLOBAL, INC. (Di martedì 8 novembre 2022) MCLEAN, Va., Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/
CIBT GLOBAL, Inc. ("CIBT" or the "Company"), a leading provider of GLOBAL mobility services, is pleased to announce the appointment of MARC KAPLAN as CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER. KAPLAN has served as a CIBT board member for the last several months and also serves as a Senior Advisory Board member with Kohlberg & Company ("Kohlberg"), CIBT's current majority owner. Prior to his current role, KAPLAN enjoyed a successful 25-year career in the Professional and Business Services sector with notable organizations including Deloitte, The Associated Press, and ChekMARC Inc., a digital software company he co-founded. ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
CIBT GLOBAL, Inc. ("CIBT" or the "Company"), a leading provider of GLOBAL mobility services, is pleased to announce the appointment of MARC KAPLAN as CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER. KAPLAN has served as a CIBT board member for the last several months and also serves as a Senior Advisory Board member with Kohlberg & Company ("Kohlberg"), CIBT's current majority owner. Prior to his current role, KAPLAN enjoyed a successful 25-year career in the Professional and Business Services sector with notable organizations including Deloitte, The Associated Press, and ChekMARC Inc., a digital software company he co-founded. ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Toro, ok di Schuurs ma l'Ajax chiede di più. E così Hien vola in pole... che intanto sta trattando con il Trabzonspor il difensore Ahmetcan Kaplan (passi in avanti anche ...Trabzonspor sta cercando di strappare al Betis di Siviglia il centrale ben più esperto e in età Marc ...
Comcast to Host Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference CallContacts Investor Contacts: Marci Ryvicker (215) 286 - 4781 Jane Kearns (215) 286 - 4794 Marc Kaplan (215) 286 - 6527 Articoli correlati Textel Expands Partnership with NICE CXone to Bring its ...
Pacaso Partners with Alto and Surf Air to Provide Seamless Travel Options to Second HomeownersPacaso, the leading technology-enabled real estate marketplace that helps people buy and co-own a luxury second home, announces new partnerships with Alto, an elevated on-demand rideshare company, and ...
MARC KAPLAN NAMED CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF CIBT GLOBAL, INC.CIBT Global, Inc. ("CIBT" or the "Company"), a leading provider of global mobility services, is pleased to announce the appointment of Marc Kaplan as Chief Executive Officer. Kaplan has served as a ...
MARC KAPLANSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : MARC KAPLAN