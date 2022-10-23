“Higher Than Heaven” | i dettagli del quinto album di Ellie Goulding

Leggi su lopinionista

(Di domenica 23 ottobre 2022) La megastar del poprivela idel suo attesissimoin studio “”, la cui uscita è prevista per il 3 febbraio 2023. Oltre a questo annuncio,ha condiviso un nuovo brano tratto dal prossimo, “Let It Die”, disponibile in streaming. L’annuncio dell’fa seguito alla pubblicazione di, “Easy Lover”, e più recentemente “All By Myself”, che l’ha vista collaborare con Alok e Sigala lasciando i fan con il fiato sospeso in attesa di questa nuova era della sua musica. Con la collaborazione di alcuni dei migliori artisti della musica pop, Greg Kurstin (Sia, Maggie Rogers, Elton John), Jessie Shatkin (Charli XCX, Years & Years), Koz (Sam Ryder, ...