MolecuLight Point-of-Care Wound Imaging Devices Awarded Group Purchasing Agreement with AllSpire Health GPO (Di giovedì 29 settembre 2022) Contract Awarded for Products that Bring Improvement to the Health Care Industry PITTSBURGH, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/
MolecuLight Corp., the leader in Point-of-Care fluorescence Imaging for the real-time detection of bacteria in Wounds, announces it has been Awarded a new Group Purchasing Agreement with AllSpire Health GPO, a Mid-Atlantic GPO and a partner of HealthTrust Purchasing Group, engaged with over fifty hospitals in Maryland, New Jersey and Pennsylvania. AllSpire helps Health systems optimize their operations by ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
MolecuLight Corp., the leader in Point-of-Care fluorescence Imaging for the real-time detection of bacteria in Wounds, announces it has been Awarded a new Group Purchasing Agreement with AllSpire Health GPO, a Mid-Atlantic GPO and a partner of HealthTrust Purchasing Group, engaged with over fifty hospitals in Maryland, New Jersey and Pennsylvania. AllSpire helps Health systems optimize their operations by ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
MolecuLight Featured in 8 Presentations and Posters at Wounds Australia 2022 Conference"This includes showcasing new imaging technologies for helping to improve the cleaning and debridement of wounds, such as the MolecuLight novel point - of - care imaging devices, which highlight the ...
MolecuLight Secures Financing from BDC Canada and iGan Partners to Support its Commercial Expansion11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - - MolecuLight Inc ., the leader in point - of - care fluorescence imaging for real - time detection of wounds containing elevated bacterial loads, announced that it has ...
Gregory Gourdet, Award-Winning Author and Haitian Chef, Rallies to Save the Lives of Children and Mothers in Need of Medical Care in HaitiGregory Gourdet, chef and founder of Kann and Sousól, Top Chef finalist, and James Beard Foundation award-winning author of Everyone's Table: Global Recipes for Modern Health, will cook to raise ...
MolecuLight Point-of-Care Wound Imaging Devices Awarded Group Purchasing Agreement with AllSpire Health GPOMolecuLight Corp., the leader in point-of-care fluorescence imaging for the real-time detection of bacteria in wounds, announces it has been awarded a new group purchasing agreement with AllSpire ...
MolecuLight PointSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : MolecuLight Point