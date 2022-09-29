Alessia Marcuzzi è single : si separa del marito Paolo CalabresiAmazon presenta Fire TV Cube di 3a gen e il nuovo Telecomando Vocale ...The Cycle: Frontier Season 2 disponibile oraAmazon presenta i nuovi dispositivi Echo Dot ed Echo StudioAmazon presenta Kindle Scribe per la lettura e la scritturaIntel sostiene sviluppatori AI, sicurezza e quantum computingSony - nuova videocamera Cinema Line 4K Super 35Gli sviluppatori di Dead Space discutono del rifacimento di un ...Overwatch 2: Matrice Difensiva attivata!TRANSPORT FEVER2 CONSOLE EDITIONUltime Blog

MolecuLight Point-of-Care Wound Imaging Devices Awarded Group Purchasing Agreement with AllSpire Health GPO

MolecuLight Point-of-Care Wound Imaging Devices Awarded Group Purchasing Agreement with AllSpire Health GPO (Di giovedì 29 settembre 2022) Contract Awarded for Products that Bring Improvement to the Health Care Industry PITTSBURGH, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/

MolecuLight Corp., the leader in Point-of-Care fluorescence Imaging for the real-time detection of bacteria in Wounds, announces it has been Awarded a new Group Purchasing Agreement with AllSpire Health GPO, a Mid-Atlantic GPO and a partner of HealthTrust Purchasing Group, engaged with over fifty hospitals in Maryland, New Jersey and Pennsylvania. AllSpire helps Health systems optimize their operations by ...
