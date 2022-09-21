Plintron Americas Expands Relationship with T-Mobile (Di mercoledì 21 settembre 2022) BELLEVUE, Wash., Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Plintron Americas announced today that it has expanded its strategic Relationship with T-Mobile via an updated agreement enabling Plintron to expand its opportunities as a T-Mobile MVNO aggregator. The agreement Expands on the great Relationship that T-Mobile and Plintron have built over the past 10 years. Said Joe Phillips, CEO of Plintron Americas, "We are excited to continue the expansion of our Relationship with T-Mobile. Plintron, with a global presence that includes integration with over 40 Mobile ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
