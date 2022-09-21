Education First, arriva il rinnovo di Rigoberto Uran (Di mercoledì 21 settembre 2022) Reduce da una Vuelta a España – conclusa al nono posto in classifica generale con anche una vittoria di tappa – dove finalmente lo abbiamo rivisto ad alti livelli, il colombiano Rigoberto Uran avrebbe ora rinnovato ufficialmente con l’Education First, proseguendo dunque insieme un rapporto cominciato nell’ormai lontano 2016. LEGGI ANCHE: Adam Yates è un nuovo corridore della UAE Secondo quanto rivelato da VeloNews, l’esperto corridore classe ’87 avrebbe firmato un nuovo contratto di durata biennale con la sua attuale squadra e, di conseguenza, ha allontanato così lo spettro del ritiro che lui stesso non aveva escluso soltanto qualche mese fa. L'articolo proviene da Blog Ciclismo. Leggi su blogciclismo (Di mercoledì 21 settembre 2022) Reduce da una Vuelta a España – conclusa al nono posto in classifica generale con anche una vittoria di tappa – dove finalmente lo abbiamo rivisto ad alti livelli, il colombianoavrebbe ora rinnovato ufficialmente con l’, proseguendo dunque insieme un rapporto cominciato nell’ormai lontano 2016. LEGGI ANCHE: Adam Yates è un nuovo corridore della UAE Secondo quanto rivelato da VeloNews, l’esperto corridore classe ’87 avrebbe firmato un nuovo contratto di durata biennale con la sua attuale squadra e, di conseguenza, ha allontanato così lo spettro del ritiro che lui stesso non aveva escluso soltanto qualche mese fa. L'articolo proviene da Blog Ciclismo.

Massimi29966031 : @FrancesDiBi @UofGVC @UofGlasgow Altre storie note di neri che riuscirono ad affermarsi Francis Barber… - AnonimoQuadraro : RT @laucarlet: @AnonimoQuadraro Ma come mai quest’anno va tanto il rosa? Vedo tutte maglie più brutte di quella della Education First - laucarlet : @AnonimoQuadraro Ma come mai quest’anno va tanto il rosa? Vedo tutte maglie più brutte di quella della Education First -