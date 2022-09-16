Annunci per Dragon Ball al Tokyo Game ShowWorld of Warcraft - filmato dietro le quinte505 GAMES CELEBRA IL SUCCESSO AL TOKYO GAME SHOW 2022Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile ridefinirà il concetto di Battle royale Call of Duty: Next: Una nuova mappa Al Mazrah, in Call of Duty: ...CALL OF DUTY NEXT - I PRINCIPALI ANNUNCIMaltempo Marche : almeno 10 morti e 4 dispersi, tra loro due bambiniNFL PRO ERA in uscita su piattaforma Meta QuestGTA Online: arriva la nuova serie della comunitàSuikoden I&II HD Remaster Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars in ...Ultime Blog

Appian: Judge Rejects Pegasystems Motion to Overturn $2 Billion Jury Verdict (Di venerdì 16 settembre 2022) Pegasystems to pay Appian additional $23.6 million in legal fees for willful and malicious misappropriation of trade secrets MCLEAN, Va., Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/

Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) announced today that the Circuit Court for Fairfax County, Virginia entered a final judgment awarding it $2.036 Billion in damages from Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA) for trade secret misappropriation. The Court also entered final judgment on the Jury's Verdict that Pegasystems violated the Virginia Computer Crimes Act. Appian had brought the case to trial in March 2022 to ensure the protection of its proprietary intellectual property, including its trade secrets, and received the Jury's Verdict after a 7 week ...
Pegasystems to pay Appian additional $23.6 million in legal fees for willful and malicious misappropriation of trade secretsMCLEAN, Va., Sept.
