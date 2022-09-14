Forrester Announces Full Conference Agenda?For?Technology & Innovation EMEA 2022

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di mercoledì 14 settembre 2022) The in-person and digital event experience will showcase the latest research and insights to help European technology leaders embraceLONDON, Sept. 14,/PRNewswire/(Nasdaq: FORR) today announced theagenda for Technology, being held in London and y, 13–14 October. To stay competitive in today's volatile business environment, technology executives need to continually innovate and embrace a customer-obsessed growth mindset. Customer-obsessed companies report 2.5 times higher revenue growth than their competition. At this year's Technology, tech leaders will learn how to build strategies that ...