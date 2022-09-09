Xinhua Silk Road: Projects worth billions signed in E. China's Kunshan (Di venerdì 9 settembre 2022) BEIJING, Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/
A conference on the development of emerging industry was held on Wednesday in Kunshan, celebrating the 30th anniversary of the economic and technological development zone (ETDZ) and witnessing a series of Projects inked, commenced and completed. Thirty-three Projects with total investment of over 50 billion yuan (about 7.18 billion U.S. dollars) were signed in the city of Kunshan in east China'sJiangsu Province, covering areas of digital economy, smart manufacturing and new energy. Meanwhile, a total of 45 Projects were officially commenced and 46 Projects were completed, according to the event organizer. In addition, two new platforms, including Beijing Stock Exchange Kunshan base and ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Xinhua Silk Road: Seraphim's 28mm - frame lightweight modules show reliability in - 40 C mechanical testBEIJING, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - - Seraphim Energy Group Co., Ltd. (Seraphim), a leading global solar product manufacturer, has recently announced that its 28mm - frame lightweight modules passed ...
Xinhua Silk Road: First batch of SAIC Motor MG's new pure electric models arrive in EuropeBEIJING, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ The first batch of MG Motor's new pure electric vehicles Mulan or MG4 ELECTRIC, the name overseas, arrived at the port of Zeebrugge, Belgium, on Friday. As a brand ... Silk Faw, un miliardo in ballo fra Cina e Stati Uniti ReggioSera.it
Xinhua Silk Road: Projects worth billions signed in E. China's KunshanA conference on the development of emerging industry was held on Wednesday in Kunshan, celebrating the 30th anniversary of the economic and technological development zone (ETDZ) and witnessing a ...
Feature: German Fashion Designer's Inextricable Bond with Traditional Chinese SilkBorn in Munich, Germany, Rechenberg was so captivated by this delicate, classic Chinese silk at first sight and touch that in 1999 she came to China in search of it. Finding this fabric was, however, ...
