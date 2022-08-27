Destiny 2 - il ritorno dell'incursione La caduta di un ReEA SPORTS - ESPERIENZA DI GIOCO UNICA GRAZIE A PIÙ DI 300 PARTNER505 GAMES PROTAGONISTA AL GAMESCOMConan Exiles - DLC Age of Sorcery arriverà l'1 settembreBatman: Arkham City, disponibile adesso l’esclusiva Comic EditionLG - NUOVO MONITOR OLED CURVO DA GAMING ULTRAGEAR A 240HZPatch 2.5 di Diablo II: Resurrected - Nuova funzionalità Zone del ...GTA Online: acquista la nuova Grotti Brioso 300 widebody di BennyMaria Adela Kuhfeldt Rivera : La spia russa infiltrata per 10 anni in ...Basta col gin tonic: La nonnina schiaffeggia lo steward in aereoUltime Blog

Smackdown 26.08.2022 La risposta della Bloodline (Di sabato 27 agosto 2022) Lettori di ZW, bentornati ad un nuovo appuntamento con Friday Night Smackdown. Puntata dello show blu nella quale vedremo un fatal 4-Way che determinerà il prossimo team semifinalista che sostituirà Toxic Attraction (team che ha dato forfait a causa dell’infortunio di Gigi Dolan). Le nuove semifinaliste verranno subito messe alla prova giocandosi il biglietto per la finale sfidando il team composto da Aliyah e Raquel Rodriguez. Vedremo inoltre il faccia a faccia tra Sheamus e Gunther e ci sarà il ritorno del New Day dopo le batoste subite contro i Viking Raiders. Proseguirà inoltre la rivalità tra il campione Roman Reigns e Drew McIntyre. Tutto questo e molto altro ancora in questa nuova edizione dello show blu! Ricochet vs Happy Corbin (3,5 / 5) Puntata che inizia con un bel match tra Baron Corbin e Ricochet. La contesa evidenzia la grande differenza ...
