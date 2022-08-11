AstroPay appoints Sofía Lanza as Chief Banking Officer

Autorumox : Il nuovo autovelox e le Multe per i rumoriCappe da cucina: tipologie, caratteristiche e modelli a confrontoI Macko trionfano nella finale del PG Nationals Summer Split 2022ROLLERDROME: due nuovi videoUDYR, l'eremita spirituale, rinasce nella patch 12.16Apex Legends: Caccia Ora DisponibileTrust - proposte per lo Smart working e connessione sicuraLG TONE FREE MIGLIORANO LA QUALITÀ DELL’AUDIO E MOLTO ALTRONovità per DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ e Guilty Gear -Strive-Soccorre una ragazza incinta : la giovane mamma decide di chiamare il ...Ultime Blog

LONDON, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/

AstroPay, the payment solution of choice for millions of users globally, has appointed Sofía Lanza as Chief Banking Officer, as the company moves forward with its expansion plans into new markets and verticals. Sofía, who previously served as Chief Corporate Development at AstroPay, will be responsible for developing and managing AstroPay's relationships with global Banking and payment service providers, working closely with them in partnership to ensure better engagement and innovative solutions that meet their needs and business goals. Sofía has a strong legal background, having graduated from law school at Universidad de Montevideo and worked as ...
