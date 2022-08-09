Thai Digital Content Gaining Increasing Recognition Around the World (Di martedì 9 agosto 2022) BANGKOK, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/
"Home Sweet Home", a horror adventure video game, first released in 2017, is a global hit and continues to provide challenging and petrifying experiences to players in its season 3 in 2021. "Sea of Love", an animation for kids, telling a story of friendship between a whale, a ray, a seahorse and a shark, is streaming on Netflix. "Girl From Nowhere", a mystery thriller series that became a hit globally with its second season topping Netflix charts in Thailand, Vietnam and the Philippines, while ranking in the top 10 in Brazil. These three successful titles have something in common: they are the home-grown creative products of Thailand, a country Increasingly making its presence felt in the booming global Digital Content market. The Thai government ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Digital_Day : Samsung ha ridotto la produzione dello stabilimento vietnamita di Thai Nguyen, che sforna 100 milioni di telefoni a… -
Il mercato rallenta: Samsung costretta a ridurre la produzione di smartphoneSamsung Electronics Vietnam Thai Nguyen (SEVT) è attivo dal 2014 e ha una capacità produttiva di circa 100 milioni di smartphone: una cifra considerevole se si pensa che nel 2021 Samsung ha spedito ...
A stargate between Renaissance Man and the contemporary transferred to Bangkok: Jacopo Gianninoto...a virtual existence living in the codes of the various music software I use and producing "Digital ... Then I worked with various theater groups also bringing Thai artists to Italy and various Italian ...
