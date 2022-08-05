AEW Dark Elevation 04.08.2022 (Di venerdì 5 agosto 2022) Nuovo appuntamento con Dark Elevation, diversi i match disputati a Columbus in Ohio in concomitanza con la puntata di Dynamite. Ecco i risultati: Hikaru Shida batte Emi Sakura Mance Warner batte Serpentico Tony Nese & Josh Woods battono Dean Alexander & Damian Chambers Leggi su zonawrestling (Di venerdì 5 agosto 2022) Nuovo appuntamento con, diversi i match disputati a Columbus in Ohio in concomitanza con la puntata di Dynamite. Ecco i risultati: Hikaru Shida batte Emi Sakura Mance Warner batte Serpentico Tony Nese & Josh Woods battono Dean Alexander & Damian Chambers

