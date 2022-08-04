AEW: Il Gunn Clubb nella spazzatura, successo per gli Acclaimed (con ironia su Vince McMahon) (Di giovedì 4 agosto 2022) Alla fine il Gunn Clubb è finito nella spazzatura. Il Dumpster match di Dynamite è stato infatti vinto dagli Acclaimed, che hanno messo fine in maniera particolare a questo feud. Poco prima del match, Max Caster ha anche effettuato un dissing promettendo ai fratelli Gunn di ritirarli come è capitato a Vince Mc Mahon. Probabilmente ci è riuscito! Il Gunn Clubb nella spazzatura #MicDrop by Max Caster and #TheAcclaimed are victorious as they lock the lid of the dumpster! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS right now! pic.twitter.com/nRfmYl1uUZ— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 4, 2022 Vola vola vola il bidone! #TheAcclaimed just tipped the dumpster with ...Leggi su zonawrestling
