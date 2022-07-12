The Last Of Us Part I: il gioco è ufficialmente in fase gold (Di martedì 12 luglio 2022) Il luccichio dell’oro di Uncharted in un mondo post-apocalittico in rovina: The Last of Us Part I è entrato nella tanto agognata fase gold Il team di sviluppo Naughty Dog ha annunciato che The Last of Us Part I, remake per PS5 dell’omonimo titolo per PS3, è entrato in fase gold. Come abbiamo avuto modo di spiegare tempo fa per il brillante LEGO Star Wars: la Saga degli Skywalker, il tutto si traduce con “il gioco è pronto per essere spedito”. In altre parole, dunque, lo sviluppo vero e proprio è stato completato, e Sony ha ricevuto la versione da pubblicare. L’annuncio trionfale è avvenuto (come spesso avviene) su Twitter, con un post dedicato ad un trailer tutto nuovo che non mancheremo di includere qui di seguito. L’ultimo oro di ...Leggi su tuttotek
Pubblicità
BE OPEN names the last winner of DESIGN TO NURTURE THE PLANET - international competition to support the UN sustainable goals
BE OPEN names the last winner of DESIGN TO NURTURE THE PLANET - international competition to support the UN sustainable goals
Cuphead e The Delicious Last Course : Come accedere al Boss segreto
romeoagresti : È fatta, anche gli ultimi dettagli burocratici sono stato perfezionati: #DiMaria è della #Juventus // Done deal, ev… - tuttoteKit : The Last Of Us Part I: il gioco è ufficialmente in fase gold #PS5 #TheLastOfUsPart1Remake #TheLastOfUsPartI… - Lilith91468114 : RT @LucfkK73: Quando ci lasciavamo non ci pareva di separarci, ma di andare ad attenderci altrove. Cesare Pavese Raymond Leech ?? 'The l… - The_Last_Gasp : @LaPrimaManina Ma quando mai è stata così pulita e sistemata la Piramide Cestia? - The_Last_Gasp : @jacko_cecilia Significa che grande capo Estiquaatsi ha dichiarato che questa notizia lo interessa tantissimo ???? -
Mundial 82: flop dei documentari, vuoi mettere il Concorde di PanattaUn documentario quello di Procacci che ha poco da inviare persino all'incommensurabile 'The last Dance' con la storia di Michael Jordan e dei Chicago Bulls degli anni '90. Forse è il caso di ...
The Last of Us Part I: in arrivo novità sul gameplay e sulla graficaThe Last of Us Part I , l'attesissimo capitolo per PlayStation 5 e PC (non al day - one), è finalmente entrato in fase Gold . Naughty Dog ha presentato ufficialmente il titolo all'inizio del mese di ...
- The Last of Us Part I è gold: non ci saranno rinvii (e c'è una buona notizia) Spaziogames.it
- The Last Of Us Part I è entrato in fase gold GameSoul
- The Last of Us: Parte 1, Naughty Dog conferma: nuovi video, gameplay e informazioni sono in arrivo IGN ITALY
- The Last of Us Part 1 è in fase gold, il lancio si avvicina Tom's Hardware Italia
- The Last of Us Parte 1: zero crunch durante lo sviluppo, presto nuovi dettagli Everyeye Videogiochi
Lightspeed raises $500 million for its new India and Southeast Asia fundLightspeed has raised $500 million for its newest India and Southeast Asia fund, its largest for the regions, as it looks to make deeper investments in the South Asian market that is increasingly ...
'FBI fugitive' Nicholas Rossi fails in bed to ban press reporting at extradition hearingUS prosecutors say the man is Nicholas Rossi, who allegedly raped a 21-year-old in Utah in 2008. Above: Rossi arriving at Edinburgh Sheriff Court today.
The LastSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : The Last