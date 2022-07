NetBet Italy partners with Evolution

(Di martedì 12 luglio 2022) New collaboration announced betweenandROME, July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)- one of's most popular online casinos - has introduced the best titles fromto its players.is progressively forging their identity as an exceptional online casino for the Italian market, continuously evolving their product offering to bring players the best games in the industry.are a well-respected developer whose products already have a strong following across's international markets.are experts in creating Live Dealer and RNG games that appeal to all kinds of players. Thiship...

Pubblicità

Nordest24.it

WMG welcomed to the ever - growing family of game providers atROME, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - - By welcoming WMG to its game provider family,continues to secure its reputation as one of's favourite online casinos....Highlights from the Spribe portfolio now playable onROME, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - -- one of the country's most exciting online casinos - has teamed up with fresh talent Spribe to bring the best of their games to a ... Il casinò NetBet.it firma la partnership con WMG New collaboration announced between NetBet Italy and EvolutionROME, (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetBet - one of Italy’s most popular online casinos - has introduced the best titles from Evolution to its ...