Industry leaders launch ELFA to represent the commercial legal finance industry in the EU

Industry leaders
BRUSSELS, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The European Litigation Funders Association (ELFA) has been ...

The European Litigation Funders Association ("ELFA") has been established to serve as the European voice of the commercial litigation funding industry. With a focus on the EU, ELFA's objective is to represent the industry before EU clients, governmental bodies, international organizations, and professional associations, and to set good standards of practice to be promoted throughout the industry. ELFA is founded by three leading litigation funders with a European footprint including Deminor, Nivalion AG, and Omni Bridgeway Limited. ELFA's current directors are Charles Demoulin (Chief Investment Officer, Deminor); Marcel Wegmüller (Co-Founder and ...
