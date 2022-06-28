TINECO UNVEILS NEXT GENERATION OF CORDLESS CLEANING WITH PURE ONE S15 SMART VACUUM SERIES (Di martedì 28 giugno 2022) Full Solution Floor Care Brand Expands SMART Portfolio WITH First-Ever ZeroTangle™ Brush Head VACUUM SEATTLE, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/
TINECO, a leading provider in floor care and SMART home appliances, announced today the addition of three new models to its growing lineup of SMART CORDLESS VACUUMs: the PURE ONE S15 PRO, PURE ONE S15 PET and PURE ONE S15 ESSENTIALS. The launch of the PURE ONE S15 SERIES further demonstrates TINECO's brand mission of making life easier WITH innovative solutions for every CLEANING scenario. Featuring TINECO's first-ever proprietary ZeroTangle™ brush head, the new ...Leggi su iltempo
