All eyes on the future as Daxing looks to become innovation zone (Di giovedì 23 giugno 2022) BEIJING, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/
A news report from chinadaily.com.cn? The Beijing Daxing International Airport Economic zone (BDIAEZ) launched an innovation competition to explore cities of the future as it aspires to become a world-class "aerotropolis"
an urban area centered around an airport
over the next few decades. The "future City" Explorer Global innovation Competition began on May 27 and will last until late August. Focusing on four themes of green and low-carbon development, cultural inclusivity, new consumption and smart tech, the event is designed to collect proposals for urban development, spur innovation in policy, technology and business models, and assist resource allocation and matching, said the BDIAEZ administrative ...Leggi su iltempo
A news report from chinadaily.com.cn? The Beijing Daxing International Airport Economic zone (BDIAEZ) launched an innovation competition to explore cities of the future as it aspires to become a world-class "aerotropolis"
an urban area centered around an airport
over the next few decades. The "future City" Explorer Global innovation Competition began on May 27 and will last until late August. Focusing on four themes of green and low-carbon development, cultural inclusivity, new consumption and smart tech, the event is designed to collect proposals for urban development, spur innovation in policy, technology and business models, and assist resource allocation and matching, said the BDIAEZ administrative ...Leggi su iltempo
Pubblicità
millecosebrevi : @comenovembre io troppo innamorata di uno con cui faccio eyes contact ogni sera perché lavora in un locale all'aperto - oliverhogws : @novakhogws la musica sotto era quella che fa cause sometimes i look in her eyes and that’s where i find a glimpse… - ffvorax : RT @jacopo_iacoboni: “his face is absolutely Russian, totally Russian” “Big blue eyes, blonde hair and beard” Purissimo razzismo russo. P… - barbaraterreni : RT @jacopo_iacoboni: “his face is absolutely Russian, totally Russian” “Big blue eyes, blonde hair and beard” Purissimo razzismo russo. P… - rimmon1971 : RT @jacopo_iacoboni: “his face is absolutely Russian, totally Russian” “Big blue eyes, blonde hair and beard” Purissimo razzismo russo. P… -
Prenotazioni vacanze, boom di americani in Campania: torna il turismo di lusso nelle ville... alla fattibilità, al tipo di esperienza che gli ospiti vivranno all'interno dello spazio e alla ... secondo Phocuswright, Skift e Eyes for Travel, nel 2019 valeva tra i 150 e i 200 miliardi di dollari, ...
For China, the 14th BRICS Summit Is a Chance to Sponsor Its World ViewAll eyes will be on India at this Summit, as it was the case when Joe Biden launched the Indo - Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF) in May. In the fast - evolving scenario of the Indo - Pacific, India ... All Eyes Off Me, di Hadas Ben Aroya. La recensione Sentieri Selvaggi
Amadeus all’Arena di Verona, viaggio dai ‘60 ai ‘90: le hit della nostalgiaA settembre 50 pop star insieme al presentatore: «Il successo della prima edizione è andato oltre le aspettative e da idea è diventata icona» ...
Eyes touching hands, il progetto site specific di Luca Spano a NuoroDa Garage 33, a Nuoro, la mostra specific di Luca Spano, per esplorare il rapporto tra tatto e vista, nel contesto della società post-alfabetizzata ...
All eyesSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : All eyes