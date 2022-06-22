DR1TECH Raven Tastiera Meccanica TKL da Gaming RGB per PC Sconto e ...World of Warcraft Dragonflight - Il preacquisto è disponibileMultiVersus: aperte le iscrizioni al torneo che si terrà a EvoIn India famiglia di 9 persone suicida con il veleno : Avevano troppi ...Tiny Tina's Wonderlands in uscita su Steam domaniCambiamento Climatico : Allarme zecche in ItaliaCantina Valpolicella : Marco Accordini muore a 26 anni schiacciato ...Terremoto Afghanistan magnitudo 6.1 : 280 mortiMassimo Deidda ucciso a bastonate a 63 anni : arrestate due personeAustralia : muore il luna di miele per un incidente sul goal cartUltime Blog

Italian Postal Service Improves Operational Efficiency by 70% with Appian (Di mercoledì 22 giugno 2022)

Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) congratulates Poste Italiane for winning the 2022 Appian Excellence in Low-Code Impact Award. This annual award recognizes an individual or team using Appian to drive significant transformation with measurable return-on-investment (ROI) within their organization. The "Digital Desk" application enables the Poste Italiane Customer Operations team to track and monitor all back-office processes to achieve continuous improvement, contain cost, and increase productivity through the Appian Low-Code Platform and robotic process automation ...
