Italian Postal Service Improves Operational Efficiency by 70% with Appian (Di mercoledì 22 giugno 2022) Poste Italiane goes paperless with digital processes and back-office automation on the Appian Low-Code Platform MILAN, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Italian Postal Service Improves Operational Efficiency by 70% with AppianPoste Italiane goes paperless with digital processes and back-office automation on the Appian Low-Code Platform MILAN, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) congratulates Poste Italiane ...
