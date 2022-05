Ara Partners Invests in Blue Whale Materials to Build Leading Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Platform

Leggi su iltempo

(Di mercoledì 18 maggio 2022) Industrial decarbonization-focused private equity firm backs team that has developed validatedtechnology HOUSTON, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/Ara("Ara"), a private equity firm that specializes in industrial decarbonization investments, today announced that is has partnered with("BWM") to-ion("LIB"). Together, Ara and the BWM management team willat least five LIBplants across the US and Europe to address the growing demand for the criticalrequired to support electrification and decarbonization. BWM's proprietary technology ...