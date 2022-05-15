Covid-19 : salgono le reinfezioni al 5,8%Perugia : Sottrae per anni la pensione ai familiari invalidiMax Payne 3 festeggia il decimo anniversarioFinale Eurovision 2022 : Diretta e Streaming della serata conclusivaVladimir Putin gravemente malato di cancro : è già in corso un golpeLa conduttrice del Tg1 : Mi hanno messa in stanza un collega che ...VALORANT: ecco le città che ospiteranno il Champions Tour 2022!NARUTO TO BORUTO SHINOBI STRIKER 10 milioni di giocatori e nuovi ...Preparati per l'inizio del Rainbow Six Charlotte MajorPreparati ad affrontare l’evento: Nightmare Fog in Rainbow Six ...Ultime Blog

“Me | Myself & I” | il nuovo brano dei 5 Seconds of Summer VIDEO

Myself &
È in radio e disponibile in digitale “Me, Myself & I” (BMG), il nuovo singolo della band pop-rock ...

“Me, Myself & I”, il nuovo brano dei 5 Seconds of Summer [VIDEO] (Di domenica 15 maggio 2022) È in radio e disponibile in digitale “Me, Myself &; I” (BMG), il nuovo singolo della band pop-rock multiplatino 5 Seconds of Summer. Il brano sarà contenuto nel quinto album in studio del gruppo, “5SOS5”, in uscita il 23 settembre e già disponibile in pre-order al seguente link https://5sos.lnk.to/5SOS5TW. “Me, Myself &; I” è un brano dalla grande spinta emotiva, un inno sulla fine di una storia, che mostra le influenze pop e punk del gruppo, con riff angoscianti e un coro capace di fare cantare tutti. È stato prodotto e scritto insieme a Jason Evigan (Maroon 5, Dua Lipa, David Guetta, Jason Derulo), Jon Bellion (Justin Bieber, Halsey, Lauv), Pete Nappi (GAYLE, Madison Beer), e Mick Coogan (Charlotte Lawrence, Carlie ...
