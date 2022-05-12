Therapixel announces close of 15 M€ series B financing to deploy MammoScreen® 2D/3D (Di giovedì 12 maggio 2022) The Company will accelerate the commercial deployment of its Artificial Intelligence reading solution for 2D/3D mammography, with a focus on the United States PARIS, NICE, France and CHICAGO, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Therapixel, designer and supplier of MammoScreen® an Artificial Intelligence software reading aid for mammography, announces today fundraising of 15 M€ in series B. This operation was led by Crédit Mutuel Innovation and CapHorn, joined by Verve, Sham Innovation Santé and historical investors Omnes, IT-Translation, M-Capital and Région Sud Investissement. This fundraising will enable Therapixel to accelerate its commercial presence in the United States, launch more unique features for MammoScreen, and push even further the boundaries of its intelligent reading aid for ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Therapixel, designer and supplier of MammoScreen® an Artificial Intelligence software reading aid for mammography, announces today fundraising of 15 M€ in series B. This operation was led by Crédit Mutuel Innovation and CapHorn, joined by Verve, Sham Innovation Santé and historical investors Omnes, IT-Translation, M-Capital and Région Sud Investissement. This fundraising will enable Therapixel to accelerate its commercial presence in the United States, launch more unique features for MammoScreen, and push even further the boundaries of its intelligent reading aid for ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Therapixel announces close of 15 M€ series B financing to deploy MammoScreen® 2D/3D2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Therapixel, designer and supplier of MammoScreen® an Artificial Intelligence software reading aid for mammography, announces today fundraising of 15 M€ in series B. This operation ...
Smart and fully connected German Bionic Cray X exoskeleton live at Multimodal 2022 in BirminghamCoinciding with the establishment of a dedicated local team in the UK and Ireland, German Bionic is taking part at Multimodal 2022, the nation's ...
Therapixel announcesSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Therapixel announces