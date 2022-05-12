NOVITÀ SU CALL OF DUTY: PROJECT AURORABologna Game Farm, si gioca!Esplorazioni Pokémon Super andrà in onda in tutto il mondo Kingston Fury Renegade PS5 RecensioneIn Cina aereo prende fuoco : Almeno 40 feritiUccide la madre 90enne soffocandola e poi si impiccaGuerra Ucraina : Processo per crimini di guerra per soldato russoTenta di violentarla e lei lo uccide con una mossa di jiu jitsuBattlegrounds: Lobby Legends celebra la festa di Noblegarden questo ...Apex Legends Mobile debutta il 17 maggioUltime Blog

Therapixel announces close of 15 M€ series B financing to deploy MammoScreen® 2D/3D (Di giovedì 12 maggio 2022) The Company will accelerate the commercial deployment of its Artificial Intelligence reading solution for 2D/3D mammography, with a focus on the United States PARIS, NICE, France and CHICAGO, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/

Therapixel, designer and supplier of MammoScreen® an Artificial Intelligence software reading aid for mammography, announces today fundraising of 15 M€ in series B. This operation was led by Crédit Mutuel Innovation and CapHorn, joined by Verve, Sham Innovation Santé and historical investors Omnes, IT-Translation, M-Capital and Région Sud Investissement. This fundraising will enable Therapixel to accelerate its commercial presence in the United States, launch more unique features for MammoScreen, and push even further the boundaries of its intelligent reading aid for ...
