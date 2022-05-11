Odgers Berndtson: Boost in confidence in business leaders' capabilities to manage disruption (Di mercoledì 11 maggio 2022) - LONDON, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Odgers Berndtson, a global executive search firm operating in 33 countries, has found business executives worldwide have more confidence in their company's leadership than they did two years ago. leadership confidence Index 2022, was conducted in conjunction with research and advisory firm Forrester. The joint Index reveals 42% of business executives across a spectrum of sectors and geographies, are confident their organisations are being led by the right leaders. Two years ago, Odgers Berndtson published its first leadership confidence Index, which at the time found just 24% of executives were confident in their company's ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
