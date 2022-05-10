Venture Global Announces LNG Sales and Purchase Agreement with ExxonMobil

Il Mid Season Invitational di League Of Legends in diretta sui canali ...I PRIMI BACI DI MICHELLE HUNZIKER E GIOVANNI ANGIOLINI NELLA LORO ...Turtle Beach Stealth 700, 600 Gen 2 Max e 600 Gen 2 sono disponibiliUbisoft: nuovi aggiornamenti per Tom Clancy's The Division 2ZTE Axon 40 Ultra è stato lanciato in CinaUcraina, Presidente Russo Putin : La Nato non ha voluto ascoltarciTerremoto Oggi : 4 scosse a Firenze, la più forte magnitudo 2.7Alessandria : ucciso portiere albergo Hotel LondraDove trovare ispirazione per creare un logoAmplificatore vocale portatile SHIDU cassa con microfono cuffia ...Ultime Blog

Venture Global
Today, Venture Global LNG announced the execution of two new long-term Sales and Purchase Agreements (SPAs) with ExxonMobil LNG Asia Pacific (EMLAP) for the sale of 2 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) of liquefied natural gas (LNG).  Under the Agreements, the ExxonMobil affiliate will Purchase 1 MTPA from the Plaquemines LNG facility (Plaquemines) as well as 1 MTPA from the CP2 LNG facility (CP2). This is the second supply Agreement for CP2, which is expected to commence construction in 2023. Both facilities will replicate the same successful innovative design seen in operation today at Calcasieu Pass, where speed of execution resulted in the production of ...
