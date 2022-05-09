VIDEO: Randy Orton posa con la spada di Drew McIntyre dopo WM Backlash (Di lunedì 9 maggio 2022) Come si vede nel VIDEO qui sotto, Randy Orton è salito sul turnbuckle e ha posato con la spada di Drew McIntyre mentre quest’ultimo e Riddle lo acclamavano. In seguito, il Legend Killer ha riconsegnato la spada allo scozzese e ha posato ancora un po’ per la folla al Dunkin’ Donuts Center di Providence, Rhode Island. Questo non è stato il primo caso in cui Orton si è messo in mostra con il prezioso oggetto di McIntyre. La Vipera ha fatto la stessa cosa in recenti live events WWE, incluso il dark main event di Raw della scorsa settimana. VIDEO e foto Orton, Riddle & McIntyre hanno perso contro la Bloodline nel six-man main event, ...Leggi su zonawrestling
Advertising
Zona_Wrestling : #WWE VIDEO: Randy Orton posa con la spada di Drew McIntyre dopo WM Backlash - - CreatiniIlaria : @briansassy Come mi piacerebbe rivedere il video di Randy Harrison in Cabaret del 2016….purtroppo non riesco più a trovarlo sul mio iPad! - hargis_randy : RT @Art_Is_Bach: Fonti Kiev: 'La fregata russa Admiral Makarov sta bruciando vicino all'Isola dei Serpenti, nel Mar Nero, dopo essere stata… - SpazioWrestling : WWE: Esilarante filmato di Randy Orton durante un match avvenuto a SmackDown *VIDEO* #WWE #RandyOrton #SmackDown - randy_lamar : RT @BnsComps: Eduardo Camavinga Vs Manchester City -
WrestleMania Backlash 2022/ Wrestling WWE, info streaming video tv: Rousey vs Flair!ELIMINATION CHAMBER 2022/ Wrestling WWE, info streaming video tv: Reigns vs Goldberg! MOSS E ... e gli RK - Bro dei campioni di RAW Riddle e Randy Orton insieme con Drew McIntyre . Inizialmente Reigns ...
Star Wars: ecco il documentario targato Apple dedicato alla Skywalker Sound... André Fenley, Baihui Yang, Bonnie Wild, Chris Scarabosio, Danielle Dupre, Matthew Wood, Randy Thom, Ryan Frias, Shelley Roden e Tom Myers. Potete vedere il video (pubblicato in occasione dello Star ... WWE: Esilarante filmato di Randy Orton durante un match avvenuto a SmackDown *VIDEO* Spazio Wrestling
VIDEO: Randy Orton posa con la spada di Drew McIntyre dopo WM BacklashCome si vede nel video qui sotto, Randy Orton è salito sul turnbuckle e ha posato con la spada di Drew McIntyre mentre quest'ultimo e Riddle lo acclamavano. In seguito, il Legend Killer ha riconsegnat ...
What Happened After WWE WrestleMania Backlash Went Off The AirRandy Orton posed with Drew McIntyre’s sword, Angela, after Sunday’s WresleMania Backlash went off the air. As seen in the video below, Orton climbed the turnbuckle and posed with the sword as ...
VIDEO RandySegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : VIDEO Randy