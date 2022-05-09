VIDEO: Randy Orton posa con la spada di Drew McIntyre dopo WM Backlash (Di lunedì 9 maggio 2022) Come si vede nel VIDEO qui sotto, Randy Orton è salito sul turnbuckle e ha posato con la spada di Drew McIntyre mentre quest’ultimo e Riddle lo acclamavano. In seguito, il Legend Killer ha riconsegnato la spada allo scozzese e ha posato ancora un po’ per la folla al Dunkin’ Donuts Center di Providence, Rhode Island. Questo non è stato il primo caso in cui Orton si è messo in mostra con il prezioso oggetto di McIntyre. La Vipera ha fatto la stessa cosa in recenti live events WWE, incluso il dark main event di Raw della scorsa settimana. VIDEO e foto Orton, Riddle & McIntyre hanno perso contro la Bloodline nel six-man main event, ... Leggi su zonawrestling (Di lunedì 9 maggio 2022) Come si vede nelqui sotto,è salito sul turnbuckle e hato con ladimentre quest’ultimo e Riddle lo acclamavano. In seguito, il Legend Killer ha riconsegnato laallo scozzese e hato ancora un po’ per la folla al Dunkin’ Donuts Center di Providence, Rhode Island. Questo non è stato il primo caso in cuisi è messo in mostra con il prezioso oggetto di. La Vipera ha fatto la stessa cosa in recenti live events WWE, incluso il dark main event di Raw della scorsa settimana.e foto, Riddle &hanno perso contro la Bloodline nel six-man main event, ...

