Study Reveals Massive Incentive to Activate Unused Data

Leggi su iltempo

(Di giovedì 5 maggio 2022)drives revenue for 96% of enterprises, exposing untapped potential ofsets isolated from the cloud SAN RAMON, Calif., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/is being put to work. Nearly every large enterprise is usingto increase revenue. But even so, value is being left on the table. According to a new report conducted by Wakefield Research and commissioned by WANdisco, 96% ofexecutives have usedto create new revenue streams, but only 20% are using all of their; it grows too quickly for them to handle and gets trapped on premise and at the edge. "Just bits and pieces of enterpriseare turning into tangible results. So can you imagine what would happen if every lastpoint was put to use? We wouldn't ...