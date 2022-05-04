Performio Expands Executive Bench with CRO and CTO Hires (Di mercoledì 4 maggio 2022) IRVINE, Calif., May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Performio, the leading enterprise-grade sales commission software solution, has announced that it has expanded its Executive team with the addition of two seasoned software Executives, Neil Graham, Chief Revenue Officer, and Dmitri Korablev, Chief Technology Officer. "We are delighted to welcome two experienced leaders to the Performio Executive team," said Grayson Morris, CEO, Performio. "Neil's proven track record of building high performing sales teams and scaling successful software companies is exactly the kind of leadership that Performio will benefit from as we enter this next phase of growth. In addition, Dmitri's deep technical background, experience managing large distributed global engineering and ...Leggi su iltempo
