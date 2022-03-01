WWE: Randy Orton potrebbe essersi infortunato in modo serio durante Raw (Di martedì 1 marzo 2022) Nell’ultima puntata di Raw, la WWE ha offerto un match tra gli RKbro e gli Street Profits. potrebbe essere stata una occasione da ricordare negativamente per Randy Orton: non solo perché ha perduto l’incontro ma anche perché, a seguito di una splash di Montez Ford, potrebbe essersi infortunato in modo serio ad una spalla, la stessa nel quale ha già sofferto altri problemi in passato. Seguiranno aggiornamenti. La splash maldestra di Ford I hope Randy Orton is doing well. Looks like the match ended early for safety reasons. I hope everything's fine. #wweraw pic.twitter.com/IDqU5MFKSF— ABHISHEK #PuroSZN (@AbhishekPW) March 1, 2022 Leggi su zonawrestling
Advertising
Zona_Wrestling : #WWE WWE: Randy Orton potrebbe essersi infortunato in modo serio durante Raw - - WWE_Ufficiale : .@WWERomanReigns è messo a dura prova da @RandyOrton e @WWERollins in questo Handicap Match a #WWERaw nel 2015! ?? R… - SpazioWrestling : WWE: A quanto ammonta il patrimonio di Randy Orton? #RandyOrton #WWE - infoitcultura : WWE: Randy Orton si schiera con Riddle in vista di Elimination Chamber -
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : WWE Randy
WWE 2K22: nuovo trailer roster RawInsieme alle attuali Superstar di RAW e Smackdown, il titolo presenterà anche leggende come Booker T , Big Boss Man , ' Macho Man ' Randy Savage e Chyna . Tags 2K Games PC PS4 PS5 WWE 2K22 Xbox One ...
WWE 2K22 si mette in gioco - ProvatoUn Grande e Attesissimo Ritorno: Il mio GM! Una delle grandi sorprese di questo WWE 2K22 è il ... La tentazione di spendere tutto per avere Roman Reigns , Brock Lesnar , Randy Orton , Becky Lynch , ...
WWE: Randy Orton esce da Monday Night Raw con un infortunio? - SPOILER World Wrestling
WWE Raw results, grades: Edge destroys AJ Styles as WrestleMania dream match is setWWE Raw ended on a dramatic note as Edge decimated ... It was a night loaded with tag bouts, and RK-Bro teammates Randy Orton and Riddle raised the bar with a fantastic match against The Street ...
WWE: Randy Orton esce da Monday Night Raw con un infortunio? - SPOILERDurante la sua contesa, The Viper subisce un brutto colpo che mette fine in anticipo alla contesa, ma come sta l'ex WWE Champion?
WWE RandySegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : WWE Randy