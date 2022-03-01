WWE | Randy Orton potrebbe essersi infortunato in modo serio durante Raw

(Di martedì 1 marzo 2022) Nell’ultima puntata di Raw, la WWE ha offerto un match tra gli RKbro e gli Street Profits.essere stata una occasione da ricordare negativamente per: non solo perché ha perduto l’incontro ma anche perché, a seguito di una splash di Montez Ford,inad una spalla, la stessa nel quale ha già sofferto altri problemi in passato. Seguiranno aggiornamenti. La splash maldestra di Ford I hopeis doing well. Looks like the match ended early for safety reasons. I hope everything's fine. #wweraw pic.twitter.com/IDqU5MFKSF— ABHISHEK #PuroSZN (@AbhishekPW) March 1, 2022

