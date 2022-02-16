Binance Chain e Binance Smart Chain si trasformano in BNB Chain (Di mercoledì 16 febbraio 2022) Binance ha rinominato il suo ecosistema blockChain a seguito dei cambiamenti che la catena ha subito dal suo lancio Lo scambio ha anche introdotto "MetaFi", una fusione di infrastrutture e progetti DeFi all'avanguardia, incluso il metaverso. Binance, il più grande exchange di criptovalute del mondo, ha rinominato le sue blockChain Binance Chain e Binance Smart Chain in un unico nome unificato: BNB Chain, o Build and Build Chain. Il ...Leggi su coinlist.me
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Binance Chain
