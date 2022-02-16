LG - NUOVA GAMMA DI CUFFIE WIRELESS, SPEAKER E SOUNDBARLegends of Runeterra: Un Viaggio InaspettatoCall of Duty: Vanguard e Warzone - Battle Pass e i bundle della ...Cisterna in fiamme : chiusa la A1 a LodiSTAR WARS: THE OLD REPUBLIC, INIZIA IL PROSSIMO CAPITOLO CON ...Noleggio auto a lungo termine: come funziona e a chi conviene?Bici Elettrica Bezior X1500 : Fatbike bella e potente - codice scontoSony presenta LinkBuds - nuova frontiera delle cuffie true wirelessDestiny 2: La Regina dei Sussurri - nuovo trailer di lancioD-Link arricchisce la serie EAGLE PRO AI con nuovi Mesh e Range ...Ultime Blog

Binance Chain e Binance Smart Chain si trasformano in BNB Chain

Binance Chain
Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a coinlist.me©
Binance ha rinominato il suo ecosistema blockChain a seguito dei cambiamenti che la catena ha subito ...

zazoom
Commenta
Binance Chain e Binance Smart Chain si trasformano in BNB Chain (Di mercoledì 16 febbraio 2022) Binance ha rinominato il suo ecosistema blockChain a seguito dei cambiamenti che la catena ha subito dal suo lancio Lo scambio ha anche introdotto "MetaFi", una fusione di infrastrutture e progetti DeFi all'avanguardia, incluso il metaverso. Binance, il più grande exchange di criptovalute del mondo, ha rinominato le sue blockChain Binance Chain e Binance Smart Chain in un unico nome unificato: BNB Chain, o Build and Build Chain. Il ...
Leggi su coinlist.me
Advertising

twitterThePeacemaker82 : -@Binance ha rinominato le sue blockchain. Binance Chain e Binance Smart Chain diventano un unico ecosistema: BNB C… - nader11907992 : @Chiazzy @0xBernie @0xBladeGame @1JoseLuisSM @3rdCryptoFrank @47278abbefea4f7 @Chiazzy @0xBernie #Airdrop… - nader11907992 : @LegionnNetwork_ @LegionnNetwork_ #Airdrop #goodproject @nader11907992 @naderadim3 @pouya_adim @MansurBarin… - AlessioRossin : La BSC e la Binance Chain si uniscono nella BNB Chain Oggi è stato annunciato che la Binance Chain e la Binance Sm… - mclovin_jhon : RT @ITCointelegraph: Le congestioni di rete e le gas fee elevate di Ethereum hanno spinto Binance Smart Chain ad imporsi come valida altern… -

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Binance Chain

TetherMoon, carbon - negative blockchain, prepares to launch mainnet

The platform will be powered by a $TRM token based on Binance Smart Chain. It can be purchased on Pancakeswap as well as many DEXs on BSC. Once mainnet is launched, the token will migrate to the ...

Binance Smart Chain e Binance Chain diventano 'BNB Chain'

Binance Smart Chain e Binance Chain diventano 'BNB Chain' Le congestioni di rete e le gas fee elevate di Ethereum hanno spinto Binance Smart Chain ad imporsi come valida alternativa per gli sviluppatori attivi ...
Binance Smart Chain e Binance Chain diventano 'BNB Chain'  Cointelegraph Italia

5 Next Cryptocurrency to Explode February 2022 Week 3

Based on Binance Smart Chain, LBLOCK is the native token of the Lucky Block lottery platform. It has recently racked up 32,000 holders, while it has also announced the forthcoming release of the ...

Binance reportedly under SEC investigation

The SEC is looking into the relationship between Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao and trading firms Sigma Chain AG and Merit Peak, the Cointelegraph reported, citing an article from the Wall Street Journal.
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Binance Chain
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Binance Chain Binance Chain Binance Smart Chain