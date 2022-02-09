6sense Named G2' s 2022 Best Software Awards for Marketing Software

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di mercoledì 9 febbraio 2022) Customers continue to claim tremendous ROI, ease of use, and outstanding support withSAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 9,/PRNewswire/, the leading platform for B2B organizations generating predictable revenue, today announced it has beento G2'sis the top-ranking ABM/ABX platformto theProducts list for. This accolade follows's December 2021 honor as a Leader across 11 categories in the G2 WinterGrid Report, including recognition as the number one Account-Based Advertising solution for the fifth consecutive reporting ...