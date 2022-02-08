Oppenheimer: Dane DeHaan si unisce al cast stellare (Di martedì 8 febbraio 2022) Oppenheimer è il nuovo lungometraggio del tanto apprezzato Christopher Nolan (Tenet, Inception) che porta sul grande schermo la storia di uno degli scienziati più conosciuti della storia, Robert Oppenheimer. Chi compone il cast di “Oppenheimer”? Secondo Deadline, Dane DeHaan ha firmato per entrare nel cast. Il ruolo di DeHaan non è stato rivelato, ma l’attore si unisce a un cast che include già Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Florence Pugh, Robert Downey Jr., Rami Malek, Benny Safdie, Cillian Murphy e Josh Hartnett. L’uscita del film è attualmente prevista per il 21 luglio 2023 ed è stato precedentemente riferito che la produzione di Oppenheimer dovrebbe iniziare durante il primo trimestre di ...Leggi su spettacolo.periodicodaily
- UniMoviesBlog : Il cast di #Oppenheimer, l'atteso nuovo film di #ChristopherNolan sulle origini della Bomba Atomica, applaude oggi… - moviestruckers : #DaneDeHaan nel cast di Oppenheimer, il nuovo film di #ChristopherNolan - dearborn_75 : RT @MoviesAsbury: Il cast di #Oppenheimer, nuovo film di #ChristopherNolan dedicato all'inventore della bomba atomica, si è arricchito dell…
Oppenheimer: Dane DeHaan si aggiunge al cast del film di Christopher NolanAnche Dane DeHaan (La storia di Lisey, The Stranger) è entrato a far parte del cast di Oppenheimer, il film di Christopher Nolan verrà girato in New ...
Oppenheimer: Dane DeHaan nel cast del nuovo film di Christopher NolanTHR annuncia in esclusiva che dopo una piccola pausa dal cinema, Dane DeHaan sarà in Oppenheimer , il nuovo film di Christopher Nolan incentrato su J. Robert Oppenheimer, uno dei padri della bomba atomica. LEGGI - Cillian Murphy parla del film di Nolan: racconterà ...
Oppenheimer: Dane DeHaan is a recent addition to the star-studded cast of Christopher Nolan's movieActor Dane DeHaan is the most recent addition to Christopher Nolan's star-studded ensemble of Oppenheimer. For Oppenheimer, Nolan will leave the domain of science fiction and return to a project more ...
Dane DeHaan joins Oppenheimer castDane DeHaan has joined the cast of 'Oppenheimer'. The 36-year-old star has boarded the starry ensemble for Christopher Nolan's new movie, which features Cillian Murphy in the lead role as physicist J.
