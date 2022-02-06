Yikes! Shanna Moakler Remembers Calling Khloe Kardashian a ‘Donkey’ (Di domenica 6 febbraio 2022) UPDATE: Sunday, February 6 — Not letting it go? During the Friday, February 4, episode of Celebrity Big Brother, Shanna Moakler clarified her past comments about Khloé Kardashian. “I went to do The Wendy Williams Show. She just asked, ‘Oh, are you going to attend Lamar and Khloé’s wedding?’” Moakler told fellow houseguests Carson Kressley and Chris Kirkpatrick during Friday’s episode, noting she did not know the former Revenge Body host. “I thought she said Kim Kardashian, and I didn’t like Kim. And I was like, ‘I’m not gonna go to that donkey’s wedding.’ Right after I said it, I heard the audience, and I was like, ‘What did I say?’” Original story: She went there! Despite only being in the Celebrity Big Brother house for a few days, Shanna Moakler has already ...Leggi su cityroma
