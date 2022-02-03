Alpha Variance Solutions Commits to SDG 5 - Gender Equality in the Tech Industry

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di giovedì 3 febbraio 2022) NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/, a Microsoft Gold Partner specializing in retail and professional services implementations, is proud to commit to SDG 5. "(should not be an issue anymore in today's world. Sadly, it is. As the Founder and President of a-Company, I have experienced the struggles of working in a male-dominated. We stand for all seven principles that have been announced by the UN that go hand in hand with SDG 5. It is not a choice to stand up for. It is a must to stand up for." – Yuanming Chu, Founder & President of...