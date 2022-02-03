Two's Day 2/2/22Puzzle Quest 3 gratis a marzo su Steam, App Store e Google PlayLEGO presenta tre nuovi iconici set a tema Star WarsCampionato WRC eSports stagione 2022 inizia il 4 febbraioMorta Monica Vitti a 90 anni : addio reginaBATTLEFIELD - VIAGGIO VERSO LA STAGIONE 1Andrea Crisanti : 90% di immunizzati, stop al Green pass e ...Fiorello a Sanremo e No Vax: Il braccio va da solo...è il microchip!Geox Stivaletti Uomo U Hallson -50% Sconto e OffertaFrasi su Olocausto : sospesa Whoopi GoldbergUltime Blog

Alpha Variance Solutions Commits to SDG 5 - Gender Equality in the Tech Industry

NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpha Variance Solutions, a Microsoft Gold Partner specializing ...

NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpha Variance Solutions, a Microsoft Gold Partner specializing in retail and professional services implementations, is proud to commit to SDG 5.

 Alpha Variance Solutions, a Microsoft Gold Partner specializing in retail and professional services implementations, is proud to commit to SDG 5.   "(Gender) Equality should not be an issue anymore in today's world. Sadly, it is. As the Founder and President of a Tech-Company, I have experienced the struggles of working in a male-dominated Industry. We stand for all seven principles that have been announced by the UN that go hand in hand with SDG 5. It is not a choice to stand up for Gender Equality. It is a must to stand up for Gender Equality." – Yuanming Chu, Founder & President of Alpha Variance ...
Alpha Variance Solutions Commits to SDG 5 - Gender Equality in the Tech Industry

NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpha Variance Solutions, a Microsoft Gold Partner specializing in retail and professional services implementations, is proud to commit to SDG 5. "(Gender) ...

