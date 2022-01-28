Micreos appoints Joost Goderie as CFO and member of the Board of Directors

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di venerdì 28 gennaio 2022) THE HAGUE, The Netherlands, Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/announced that it has appointedto the managementas Chief Financial Officer (CFO).will be working closely together with the others of the management team to help drive's growth and deliver its targeted antibacterial technology to the world. He will be responsible for Finance, Tax and Legal, and will coordinate the company's legal restructuring, which will result in the separation of its pharma and OTC businesses.brings over 30 years of finance and leadership experience in various CFO and general management roles and has extensive experience in building and growing businesses. He was formerly CFO and CEO of Eurofiber, a European fiber ...