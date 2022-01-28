Brigitte Macron | quand elle tenait tête à ses gardes du corps à l’Elysée

Advertising

Francoisvidocq2 : L' affaire Brigitte Macron=Jean-Michel Trogneux un altra menzogna dello psicopatico dell' Elysée.....potete tradurl… - AsicWatcher : @cris_cersei Ne sappiamo qualcosa con Von Der Lying all UN la Lagarde al IMF… La Brigitte Macron in Francia e la Regina in UK - MassimoAmbroset : @fdragoni Macron: we want 'an abortionist Europe' !! [TR. LEGGI : 'DEMOGRAFIA ZERO' - (ANCHE PERCHE' BRIGITTE...PAR… -

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Brigitte Macron

Il Fatto Quotidiano

All'inizio del mese, Melania Trump ha annunciato che avrebbe messo all'asta il cappello bianco che indossava alla visita di Stato del presidente francese, Emmanuele di sua moglie...... che Melania indossò nell'aprile 2018 in occasione della visita di Stato a Washington della coppia presidenziale francese Emmanuel e. L'elegante cappello è stato messo all'asta ...Speaking to the magazine Madame Figaro, the French first lady, 68, admitted she is 'perfectly aware' that she wasn't chosen in the same way as her husband Emmanuel, 44, ...Three items put up for auction by former first lady of the United State Melania Trump failed to reach the target price of a $250,000 opening bid ...