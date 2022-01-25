‘Bob Spit | We Do Not Like People’ Review | You Haven’t Seen an Animated Documentary Like This Before

Leggi su cityroma

(Di martedì 25 gennaio 2022) What happens when a cutting-edge artist no longer considers himself cutting edge? That’s one question raised by “Bob: We Do NotPeople,” but it’s far from the only one. In addition to being a stop-motionabout Brazilian cartoonist Angeli, it’s also a psychedelic road movie in which a roving pack of L'articolo proviene da City Roma News.