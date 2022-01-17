Vanessa Bruno : influencer 23enne morta sul divano di un amicoFamiglia no-vax sterminata dal Covid : morti nonni, padre e figlioLa rivelazione di Robbie Williams : Un killer voleva uccidermiAcer - nuovi notebook TravelMate B3 e TravelMate Spin B3 con Windows ...Svelto Pastiglie per Lavastoviglie -23% Sconto e OffertaInvicta Specialty Orologio Uomo Quarzo - 42% Sconto e OffertaDavid Sassoli : oggi ultimo saluto a StrasburgoCatania, Agata Scuto scomparsa nel 2012 : un arrestoMorto lo stilista Nino Cerruti a 91 anniTrump : Il presidente Biden ha umiliato l'AmericaUltime Blog

Seegene Continues to Support Israel' s Effort to Manage the Omicron Variant With Timely Delivery of Five Million Tests

Seegene to export COVID-19 test that detects COVID-19 and Omicron along With its Master Assay that ...

zazoom
Commenta
Seegene Continues to Support Israel's Effort to Manage the Omicron Variant With Timely Delivery of Five Million Tests (Di lunedì 17 gennaio 2022) Seegene to export COVID-19 test that detects COVID-19 and Omicron along With its Master Assay that distinguishes between COVID-19 and other respiratory viruses SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/

 Seegene Inc. (KQ 096530), South Korea's leading molecular diagnostics company, announced today that it has delivered over Five Million COVID-19 Tests to Israel to help detect and mitigate the spread of the Omicron Variant. The company sent 1.7 Million diagnostic Tests and associated consumables in December 2021, while additional 3.4 Million Tests are scheduled to be delivered in January. Like much of the world, Israel started to ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Seegene Continues

Seegene Unveils Blueprint for the Future of Molecular Diagnostics, Including Open Development Platform at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan ...

Seegene continues to set new standards in MDx providing new, cost - effective innovations. Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1357790/Seegene_logo_Logo.jpg

Seegene Unveils Blueprint for the Future of Molecular Diagnostics, Including Open Development Platform at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan ...

Seegene continues to set new standards in MDx providing new, cost - effective innovations. Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1357790/Seegene_logo_Logo.jpg

EXCELLON ANNOUNCES Q4 AND ANNUAL 2021 PRODUCTION RESULTS

Excellon Resources Inc. (FRA: E4X2) ("Excellon" or the "Company") is pleased to announce Q4 and annual 2021 production results from the Platosa Mine in Durango, Mexico. 2021 Production (compared to ...

Seegene Inc.: Seegene Continues to Support Israel's Effort to Manage the Omicron Variant With Timely Delivery of Five Million Tests

Seegene to export COVID-19 test that detects COVID-19 and Omicron along with its Master Assay that distinguishes between COVID-19 and other respiratory viruses SEOUL, South Korea, Jan.
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Seegene Continues
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Seegene Continues Seegene Continues Support Israel Effort