Gaby Hoffman | Joaquin Phoenix Veered Off Course in ‘C’mon C’mon’

Gaby Hoffman
“C’mon, C’mon” is a buddy road movie of sorts, as Joaquin Phoenix, as Johnny, a radio journalist, ...

Gaby Hoffman, Joaquin Phoenix Veered Off Course in ‘C’mon C’mon’ (Di sabato 15 gennaio 2022) “C’mon, C’mon” is a buddy road movie of sorts, as Joaquin Phoenix, as Johnny, a radio journalist, tries to bond with and care for his 9-year-old nephew, Jesse (Woody Norman), but struggles in difficult circumstances. Ultimately, the exploration of family, parenting, relationships and responsibility, director Mike Mills says, means that the “hidden center” of the L'articolo proviene da City Roma News.
Magic Johnson non ha intenzione di vedere la serie Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty

Reilly che avrà la parte di Jerry Buss, Jason Clarke quella di Jerry West, Quincy Isaiah che interpreta Magic Johnson, Solomon Hughes che interpreta Kareem Abdul - Jabbar, Gaby Hoffman nel ruolo di ...

Stasera in TV: Film e Programmi di Oggi Vigilia di Natale

... John Krasinski, Gilbert Esquivel, Hope Riley, Jon Prescott, Lindsay Lohan, Dustin Hoffman e James ... con Tom Hanks, Meg Ryan, Bill Pullman, Ross Malinger, Rosie O'Donnell, Gaby Hoffmann, Victor Garber,...
