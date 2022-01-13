Seegene Unveils Blueprint for the Future of Molecular Diagnostics, Including Open Development Platform at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference (Di giovedì 13 gennaio 2022) SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Seegene Inc. (KQ 096530), South Korea's leading Molecular Diagnostics (MDx) company, today, unveiled its Blueprint for the Future during a presentation at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare virtual Conference. Dr. Jong-Yoon Chun, CEO of Seegene, proposed three strategic solutions that induce the world 'back to normal' against the COVID-19 pandemic. Along with three solutions, he also introduced the company's automated, AI-enabled Platform with a standard Development tool that will empower users to easily develop their own diagnostic assays. Three solutions for 'back to normal' In preparation for returning to normal ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Seegene Unveils Blueprint for the Future of Molecular Diagnostics, Including Open Development Platform at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan ...Chun stated the vision that Seegene stepped ahead to a new horizon by evolving to MDx platform company. Through all these efforts, Seegene will ultimately bring MDx into our daily life. The full ...
Seegene Unveils Fully Automated Molecular Testing System at the 2021 AACCIt also adopts a variety of Seegene's assays, that are currently available on the market, which allows for symptom - based tests. And finally, it can identify the exact cause of a specific symptom ...
