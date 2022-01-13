Seegene Unveils Blueprint for the Future of Molecular Diagnostics | Including Open Development Platform at the 40th Annual J P Morgan Healthcare Conference

(Di giovedì 13 gennaio 2022) SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/Inc. (KQ 096530), South Korea's leading(MDx) company, today, unveiled itsfor theduring a presentation at theJ.P.virtual. Dr. Jong-Yoon Chun, CEO of, proposed three strategic solutions that induce the world 'back to normal' against the COVID-19 pandemic. Along with three solutions, he also introduced the company's automated, AI-enabledwith a standardtool that will empower users to easily develop their own diagnostic assays. Three solutions for 'back to normal' In preparation for returning to normal ...

Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Seegene Unveils

Lifestyleblog

Chun stated the vision thatstepped ahead to a new horizon by evolving to MDx platform company. Through all these efforts,will ultimately bring MDx into our daily life. The full ...It also adopts a variety of's assays, that are currently available on the market, which allows for symptom - based tests. And finally, it can identify the exact cause of a specific symptom ...