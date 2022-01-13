Ghosts of the Ozarks: trailer e poster del western horror con David Arquette e Tim Blake Nelson (Di giovedì 13 gennaio 2022) David Arquette e Tim Blake Nelson star dell'oscuro western horror Ghosts of the Ozarks, svelato dal trailer e poster. David Arquette e Tim Blake Nelson nel trailer e nel poster di Ghosts of the Ozarks, un nuovo horror-western ambientato nell'oscuro passato della storia americana. Ambientato nell'Arkansas del post-Guerra Civile, Ghosts of the Ozarks, scritto da Sean Anthony Davis, Jordan Wayne Long e Tara Perry, segue il viaggio di un giovane dottore che viene convocato in una remota cittadina degli ... Leggi su movieplayer (Di giovedì 13 gennaio 2022)e Timstar dell'oscuroof the, svelato dale Timnele neldiof the, un nuovoambientato nell'oscuro passato della storia americana. Ambientato nell'Arkansas del post-Guerra Civile,of the, scritto da Sean Anthony Davis, Jordan Wayne Long e Tara Perry, segue il viaggio di un giovane dottore che viene convocato in una remota cittadina degli ...

