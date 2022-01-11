Third sector | the new pillar to start again

Leggi su leurispes

(Di martedì 11 gennaio 2022) Change is a natural consequence of crises, especially when they are global in scope. The Covid-19 pandemic hit people hard in all countries and showed the fragility of social systems based solely on capital and profit maximisation. Governments worldwide have been confronted with the limits of unbridled capitalism, with productives brought to their knees by quarantines and states struggling with strategies to adopt. And if the health emergency, as we all hope, will soon be over, the same cannot be said of the social, economic, and political changes that its passage has inevitably triggered. In this current panorama, a new protagonist has appeared on the horizon, athat was long underestimated but which, during the pandemic, made an essential contribution and acted as a “headlight” in the management of the ...