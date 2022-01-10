Myanmar : Aung San Suu Kyi condannata a 4 anniNovak Djokovic vince causa : ordinato rilascioGolden Globe a Drive my car : Delusione per Paolo SorrentinoDroga blitz Carabinieri di Roma : 20 arrestiPresidente Kazakistan : tentato golpeGuida sull'acquisto online delle cartucce HPAumenti in Bolletta : per imprese 36 Mld in piùCovid, bisogna ritardare apertura scuole : Novax occupano 2/3 ...Usa omicidio afroamericano Ahmaud Arbery : 3 ergastoliPresidente Biden : Incendi causati dai mutamenti climaUltime Blog

Electric Capital Releases 2021 Developer Report (Di lunedì 10 gennaio 2022) - SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/

 Electric Capital today released their 2021 Developer Report, the industry standard for understanding the landscape across crypto Developer ecosystems. We analyzed nearly 500K code repositories and 160 million code commits to create the 2021 Electric Capital Developer Report. Crypto Developer activity reached an all-time high in 2021 2021 was an exciting year across Layer 1s, DeFi, and the entire blockchain ecosystem. A few key insights: Ethereum and Bitcoin continue to grow Ethereum and Bitcoin added Developers in 2021, growing by 42% and 9% respectively. Ethereum ...
About Electric Capital Electric Capital is a leading Web3 and blockchain early stage venture firm. We invest in cryptocurrencies, blockchain based businesses, fintech companies, and marketplaces. Our ...

