LIVE – Biathlon, sprint maschile Oberhof 2022: aggiornamenti in DIRETTA (Di venerdì 7 gennaio 2022) La DIRETTA testuale dello sprint maschile di Oberhof, valido per la Coppa del Mondo 2021/2022 di Biathlon. Si torna in pista con la prima gara dell’anno, in programma sulle nevi tedesche a partire dalle ore 11.30 di questa mattina. Sportface vi terrà compagnia con aggiornamenti in tempo reale. IL PROGRAMMA COMPLETO DELLA TAPPA PROGRAMMA OLIMPIADI PECHINO 2022 AGGIORNA LA DIRETTA SportFace. Leggi su sportface
Advertising
LIVE Biathlon - Sprint 10 km Oberhof 2022 in DIRETTA : regna l’incertezza - azzurri senza Lukas Hofer
LIVE Biathlon - Sprint 7 - 5 km Oberhof 2022 in DIRETTA : Dorothea Wierer e Lisa Vittozzi inseguono la top10
LIVE Biathlon - World Team Challenge 2021 in DIRETTA : l’Austria stravince la ventesima edizione - chiude settima un’Italia deludente
zazoomblog : LIVE Biathlon Sprint 10 km Oberhof 2022 in DIRETTA: regna l’incertezza azzurri senza Lukas Hofer - #Biathlon… -
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : LIVE Biathlon
Biathlon, oggi due Sprint a Oberhof: orari, programma, tv, streaming, startlist... discovery+ Diretta live testuale su OA Sport STARTLIST SPRINT MASCHILE 1 SMOLSKI Anton BLR 1996 11:30:30 1 2 DOMBROVSKI Karol LTU 1991 11:31:00 3 HIIDENSALO Olli FIN 1991 11:31:30 4 PRYMA Artem UKR ...
Biathlon, Coppa del Mondo Oberhof 2022: cambia il programma, la sprint maschile si disputerà venerdì 7Le gare saranno fruibili in diretta tv in abbonamento su Eurosport ed in diretta streaming in abbonamento su Eurosport Player e discovery+, infine la diretta live testuale sarà fruibile su OA Sport. ...
LIVE Biathlon, Sprint 10 km Oberhof 2022 in DIRETTA: regna l'incertezza, azzurri senza Lukas Hofer OA Sport
LIVE Biathlon, Sprint 10 km Oberhof 2022 in DIRETTA: regna l’incertezza, azzurri senza Lukas HoferCLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE Programma, orari, tv e streaming della sprint maschile di Oberhof - Gli assenti di Oberhof, Ruhpolding e Anterselva - Programma del fine settimana di Oberhof ...
LIVE Biathlon, Sprint 7,5 km Oberhof 2022 in DIRETTA: Dorothea Wierer e Lisa Vittozzi inseguono la top10CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE Programma, orari, tv e streaming della sprint femminile di Oberhof - Gli assenti di Oberhof, Ruhpolding e Anterselva - Programma del fine settimana di Oberhof ...
LIVE BiathlonSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : LIVE Biathlon