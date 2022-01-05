PlayStation VR2: il gaming VR next-gen su PS5CES 22: LG RIDEFINISCE L’HOME ENTERTAINMENT CON LE NUOVE TVApex Legends - “Storie di Frontiera: Gridiron”CES 2022 | Tutte le novità AcerDeath Stranding Director's Cut arriva su PCMSI SVELA NUOVI NOTEBOOK PER GAMER E CREATORBari : scheletro umano ritrovato sul lungomareQuando e come sono nate le sale da gioco in ItaliaCES 2022 | Acer presenta nuovi ChromebookSamsung annuncia nuovi monitorUltime Blog

RevitaLash® Cosmetics Wins Lawsuit Alleging Counterfeit Sales

VENTURA, Calif., Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Athena Cosmetics, Inc. (parent company to RevitaLash® ...

Athena Cosmetics, Inc. (parent company to RevitaLash® Cosmetics) is pleased to report that, in a recent Counterfeit Lawsuit, a federal jury has ruled unanimously in its favor.  The Lawsuit (against AMN Distribution, Inc. and Moishe Newman) alleged that the Defendants sold Counterfeit goods, infringing on the RevitaLash® brand's registered trademarks, and breached a previous settlement agreement signed in 2019. The Defendants own and operate a website called BrushExpress as well as numerous stores on eBay and other online marketplaces, under various aliases. "We will do everything in our power to protect the integrity of the RevitaLash brand name and, most importantly, the safety of our customers," says ...
