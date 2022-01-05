RevitaLash® Cosmetics Wins Lawsuit Alleging Counterfeit Sales (Di mercoledì 5 gennaio 2022) VENTURA, Calif., Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Athena Cosmetics, Inc. (parent company to RevitaLash® Cosmetics) is pleased to report that, in a recent Counterfeit Lawsuit, a federal jury has ruled unanimously in its favor. The Lawsuit (against AMN Distribution, Inc. and Moishe Newman) alleged that the Defendants sold Counterfeit goods, infringing on the RevitaLash® brand's registered trademarks, and breached a previous settlement agreement signed in 2019. The Defendants own and operate a website called BrushExpress as well as numerous stores on eBay and other online marketplaces, under various aliases. "We will do everything in our power to protect the integrity of the RevitaLash brand name and, most importantly, the safety of our customers," says ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Athena Cosmetics, Inc. (parent company to RevitaLash® Cosmetics) is pleased to report that, in a recent Counterfeit Lawsuit, a federal jury has ruled unanimously in its favor. The Lawsuit (against AMN Distribution, Inc. and Moishe Newman) alleged that the Defendants sold Counterfeit goods, infringing on the RevitaLash® brand's registered trademarks, and breached a previous settlement agreement signed in 2019. The Defendants own and operate a website called BrushExpress as well as numerous stores on eBay and other online marketplaces, under various aliases. "We will do everything in our power to protect the integrity of the RevitaLash brand name and, most importantly, the safety of our customers," says ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
RevitaLash® CosmeticsSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : RevitaLash® Cosmetics