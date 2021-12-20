Perché i produttori di smartphone stanno progressivamente aumentando ...Tifone Rai Filippine : bilancio di 208 mortiMyanmar : a luglio 2021 esecuzioni massa10 modi per rendere più confortevole un materasso scadenteIn Australia si schianta aereo : 4 i mortiQuali sono le cause del dolore al collo e del mal di testa?UWANT B100-E : Lo Smacchiatore Multifunzionale a vaporeLG: PRESENTA I MONITOR ULTRAFINE OLED PRO 2022Pull up bar: le trazioni alla sbarra di cui non potrai più fare a menoLG: LE NUOVE SOUNDBAR TRASFORMANO L’HOME ENTERTAINMENTUltime Blog

THE FIRST CRYPTO CLIP IN THE WORLD FINANCED 100% WITH BITCOIN HAS BEEN RELEASED IN SPAIN BY COINMOTION AND HUECCO

THE FIRST
MADRID, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The rise of the CRYPTO economy this year has BEEN one of the main ...

MADRID, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/

The rise of the CRYPTO economy this year has BEEN one of the main drivers of change in the financial ecosystem. In order to popularize and democratize CRYPTOcurrencies, the COINMOTION CRYPTOcurrency platform regulated in Europe has decided to release the FIRST CRYPTO CLIP in the WORLD FINANCED 100% WITH BITCOIN, WITH the name "Bajo tu piel", whose idea came from a visionary artist as is the Spanish HUECCO. COINMOTION's ultimate goal is to make CRYPTOcurrency investing easy. Therefore, it is committed to democratizing access to these financial products, offering ...
